Janet M. Lawson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie Gasparato Lawson died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Angelo and Louise Brentigani Gasparato. She was also preceded in death by her twin brother, John, brother, Domenick Gasparato, and sister, Clara Sartori. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dick Lawson, son, Richard P. Lawson, grandchildren, Joshua and Courtney Lawson, and sisters, Regina Roskey and Victoria August. She worked at Westinghouse and the Bra Factory in Jeannette. She volunteered at Sacred Heart Cafeteria for 20 years and volunteered at the Sacred Heart Lenten fish fry for many years with her husband. She also loved her pet cat, Laverne, and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced Saturday in Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Jeannette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland County, https://animalfriendswestmoreland.org/. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved