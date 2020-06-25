Janet Marie Gasparato Lawson died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Angelo and Louise Brentigani Gasparato. She was also preceded in death by her twin brother, John, brother, Domenick Gasparato, and sister, Clara Sartori. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dick Lawson, son, Richard P. Lawson, grandchildren, Joshua and Courtney Lawson, and sisters, Regina Roskey and Victoria August. She worked at Westinghouse and the Bra Factory in Jeannette. She volunteered at Sacred Heart Cafeteria for 20 years and volunteered at the Sacred Heart Lenten fish fry for many years with her husband. She also loved her pet cat, Laverne, and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced Saturday in Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Jeannette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland County, https://animalfriendswestmoreland.org/. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.