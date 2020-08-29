1/1
Janet M. Peila
1935 - 2020
Janet Mae (Klinek) Peila, 85, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1935, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late John Sr. and Ethel Klinek. She enjoyed playing for an international softball team while living in Florida and spending time with family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Anzur; and brothers, John Klinek Jr. and Nelson Klinek. She is survived by her second husband, Alex M. Peila; daughters, Mary Ann (Gary) Brocco, of North Huntingdon, and Lisa (Jimmy) Varner, of Jeannette; son, John (Janis) Anzur, of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
AUG
30
Funeral service
06:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
