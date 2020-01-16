Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Stack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet M. Stack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet M. Stack Obituary
Janet M. (Bracco) Stack, 89, of Plum Borough, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Stack; mother of James (Roxanne) Stack and Michael (Rosanne) Stack; grandmother of Michelle Stack, Christina (Robert) Johnson, Lisa (Steve) Nacey, Lauren (R.J.) Tocco and the late Michael Stack; stepgrandmother of Christy Dorman and Catherine Lord; great-grandmother of Elijah Stack and Carson Tocco; stepgreat-grandmother of Justin Benning, Bralyn and Elizabeth Dorman; sister of James (the late Barbara) Bracco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She worked as an RN for many years at St. Margaret Hospital, Lawrenceville, and went on to retire from Harmarville Rehabilitation. Janet was a longtime member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Oakmont.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, Cardelllo Building, 1501 Reedsdale St. No. 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -