|
|
Janet M. (Bracco) Stack, 89, of Plum Borough, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Stack; mother of James (Roxanne) Stack and Michael (Rosanne) Stack; grandmother of Michelle Stack, Christina (Robert) Johnson, Lisa (Steve) Nacey, Lauren (R.J.) Tocco and the late Michael Stack; stepgrandmother of Christy Dorman and Catherine Lord; great-grandmother of Elijah Stack and Carson Tocco; stepgreat-grandmother of Justin Benning, Bralyn and Elizabeth Dorman; sister of James (the late Barbara) Bracco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She worked as an RN for many years at St. Margaret Hospital, Lawrenceville, and went on to retire from Harmarville Rehabilitation. Janet was a longtime member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Oakmont.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, Cardelllo Building, 1501 Reedsdale St. No. 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 16, 2020