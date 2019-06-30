Janet (Akins) McGuire, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh. She was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Derry, a daughter of the late Andrew P. Akins and Eleanor (Schrum) Akins. She was a graduate of the 1950 class of Derry Borough High School and from the former Pinkerton School of Business in Pittsburgh. Prior to retirement, Janet was employed as an executive assistant by Mellon Bank, where she had 25 years of service. She was an active member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe, where she served as a lector, sacristan and Bereavement Ministry volunteer, and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Theresa No. 562, Blairsville, a longtime volunteer at the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, and served for 12 years on the Latrobe Civil Service Committee. In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her husband, Donald T. McGuire; a son, Timothy D. McGuire; a son-in-law, Robert T. Tabb; and six siblings, Fidellis, Loretta, Lt. Francis E., Cpl. Hugh J. and Charles Akins and Ann Beggs. Janet is survived by her children, Carolyn Tabb, Donna Rosner (John), Terrence McGuire, Ann Fust (Michael) and Erin Rodgers (Matthew); her grandchildren, Elizabeth Rosner, Karen Lazar (Adam), Timothy Rosner and Maura Rodgers; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, William and Zayden; siblings, E. Marie Watson, M. Bernadette Marshall, Gerald Akins (JoAnne), and Stanley Akins (Joan); sisters-in-law, Nira "Nancy" Akins, Mildred McGuire and Janet Richwine (William); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Members of the Holy Family Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, V.F., as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to Holy Family Church. Private interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.

If you so choose, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Holy Family Church Restoration Fund, 1200 Ligonier St. Latrobe, PA 15650.