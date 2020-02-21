|
Janet R. Craig, 89, of Tarrs, passed away at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Janet was born June 13, 1930, in Ruffs Dale, in East Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late Charles and Lois (Hout) Sherbondy. She was married to Charles H. Craig, who passed away April 16, 1997. Janet was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. For many years, she worked as an assistant at Craig's Floral and Greenhouse. She also was the manager of the Snack Bar at the former Ames Department Store. Janet was a longtime and faithful member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, Tarrs, and a graduate of South Huntingdon High School, Class of 1948. She enjoyed collecting cardinals, doing puzzles and crafts. Janet will be sadly missed by her loving family; her two children, Terry Lee George and husband, Fred, and Charles "Chas" Craig, all of Tarrs; her nine grandchildren, Jennifer McGough (Patrick), Adrianne Sharp, Gary Greenawalt (Sherry), Kristin Greenawalt (Laura), Joshua Fosbrink (Christina), Michael George (Brittni), Stephanie Lind (Eric), Jenea Kochuga (Mike) and Marissa Craig (Josh Gibbs); her eight great-grandchildren, Bella and Christopher Fosbrink, Cadigan, Camberlyn and Cory Sharp, Addison George and Miranda and Charles Mills; her great-great-grandchild, Arya Moore; her brother, Charles Sherbondy and wife, Barb, of Ruffs Dale; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Greenawalt (Gary); her grandson, Matthew Craig; her brother, Richard "Dick" Sherbondy; and her two sisters, Thelma Lewandowski (Joe) and Kate Mason (David). Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com, GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastors Ralph Mostoller and Greg Butler co-officiating. Chapel committal services will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!