1/1
Janet R. Requarth
1935 - 2020
Janet Ruth Requarth, 84, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 14, 1935, in Lakewood, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late George Foerster and Laura Musier Foerster. She was a member of Life Church, Greensburg. She shared her beauty as a floral designer for many years and dedicated much care impacting numerous lives in teaching Sunday school, helping children and families know and love Jesus at Messiah Lutheran Church, The Bible Speaks, Laurel Highlands Church of God, the Seton Center and Life Church. More than anything, her family meant the most to her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael John Requarth; her sister, Carol J. Foerster; and her brother, Richard Foerster. Janet is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Eugene Requarth; her children, Laura Marie Requarth, Robert Eugene Requarth Jr. (Marilyn), Kenneth William Requarth, Linda Jane Marshall and Judy Lynn Deans (Travis); her brother, George Foerster; grandchildren, Emily, Brendan, Cody, Ty, Evangelina, Micah, Josiah and Jeremiah; her great-grandson, Chase; also, several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the hour of service at 7 p.m. Friday at Life Church, 372 Slate Run Road, Greensburg. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Lutheran Cemetery, Cleveland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Church: Children's Ministry. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 17, 2020.
