Janet R. (Roth) Volpe, 73, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home after a battle with brain cancer. Born April 16, 1947, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Clara Ruth (Short) Roth. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Allegheny Power. Janet earned her Master of Religion Education at St. Vincent Seminary. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who was always involved and there for her family. She was a kind and gentle person who would do anything for anyone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Aston. Janet is survived by her husband, Charles R. Volpe, of Latrobe; three sons, Chad R. Volpe, of Los Angeles, Calif., Anthony J. Volpe, of Greensburg, and Kevin M. Volpe, of Latrobe; three daughters, Yvonne C. Volpe, of Latrobe, Ashley D. Volpe, of Latrobe, and Brianna N. Boone and her husband Jacquare, of Latrobe; three brothers, James Roth and his wife Lydia, of Florida, J. Allen Roth, of Latrobe, and Charles Roth and his wife Denise, of Greensboro, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Aaliyah, Malachi, Alawna, Taivian and Selena Boone, Island, Jezlynn, Karmyn and Lincoln Peterson, and Sara Volpe. At Janet's request, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment at St. Vincent Cemetery are private. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.