1/1
Janet Richards
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet (Skoloda) Richards, 74, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital due to complications of covid-19. Born Sept. 23, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Christine A. (Marnell) Skoloda. Janet was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Kmart. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Janet was a caring, compassionate, and kind-hearted soul who was always willing to extend herself to friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christine A. Staschak; a brother, Thomas Skoloda; and a granddog, Cassie. Janet is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John H. Richards Jr., of Latrobe, whom she married on Nov. 7, 1970; one daughter, Susan C. Staschak and her husband, Brad, of Latrobe; one son, Matthew L. Richards and his wife, Leslie, of Greensburg; one brother, Francis Skoloda, of Latrobe; one sister, Joann Bitzer and her husband, Howard, of Ligonier. She was a loving "Grammy" to her four grandchildren, Hailey Staschak, Ava Richards, Brayden Richards, and Kendall Richards. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Services and entombment at St. Vincent Cemetery are private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 13, 2020
My Deepest Condolences to the Richards and Skoloda Families,
Janet was a friend and a great person.
John, I am very sorry for your loss.
Barry Zomisky
Barry Zomisky
Friend
November 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Christie, Randy and Luke Johnson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved