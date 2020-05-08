Janice A. Febbraio
1937 - 2020
Janice Ann Febbraio, 82, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born June 9, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Donald and Stella (Grabowski) Hutchison. Janice was the beloved wife of Lawrence Febbraio; loving mother of Cheryl (Kurt) Pastucha, Martin (Cynthia) Febbraio and Donise Valetta; and is also survived by 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Thomas (Michelle) Hutchison and the late Richard (surviving sister-in-law, Maria) Hutchison. Per Janice's wishes, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. www.rjslater.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Janice was a joy to be around.She had a great sense of humor,I loved her robust laughter.Family was her life,she was the glue that held her awsome family together.I had the privilege of spending many holidays with Janice and her family.She was truly loved and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of being part of her life.
Maria Hutchison
Family
