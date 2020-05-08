Janice Ann Febbraio, 82, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born June 9, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Donald and Stella (Grabowski) Hutchison. Janice was the beloved wife of Lawrence Febbraio; loving mother of Cheryl (Kurt) Pastucha, Martin (Cynthia) Febbraio and Donise Valetta; and is also survived by 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Thomas (Michelle) Hutchison and the late Richard (surviving sister-in-law, Maria) Hutchison. Per Janice's wishes, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. www.rjslater.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 8, 2020.