Janice Ann McLaughlin Frankhouser, 73, was called home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, while holding the hand of her only child, Karin. She was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant. She was a fourth- generation resident in her family home, in Hecla. Jan graduated from Hurst High School in 1964 and was active in her reunion activities. She worked as a lab technician, at Westinghouse in Youngwood after graduation before going into sales at Horne's in the Greengate Mall. She served as a promotional director at Laurel Mall, a front end supervisor at Children's Palace, and retired after 20 years of service as a medical secretary from FHHC. During her retirement, she volunteered at L.L. Kuhn Catering, enjoyed luncheons with her childhood friends, completed tax preparations and served as a caregiver. She is predeceased by her mother, Mary Margaret (2018), and father, Jack E. McLaughlin (1971); a half sister, Cerena Kathleen McLaughlin; two aunts, Jean and Nancy; one great-aunt, Peg Laird; grandparents, Agnes and William Allen Bailey, and Kathyrn and Roy C. McLaughlin. Janice is survived by her loving daughter, Karin L. Devlin; beloved cat, Glitter; sisters, Jacqueline Hutchin (Richard) and Judith Clayton (Mark); half brother, Michael McLaughlin (Katie); nieces and nephews, Melissa Clayton (Erica), Merridith Sam (Samueth), Joby McLaughlin, Ray and Daniel Wiesen; and great-niece and great-nephew, Molly and Benjamen Sam. Janice was a member of the FUMC in Greensburg, a former volunteer of Women's Services and a member and cancer survivor of the WA County Cancer Relay for Life Team. Viewing will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, with a private service following, at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Pastor David L Greer will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations are being requested in memoriam.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
01:00 - 05:30 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
MAY
23
Service
Hoffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
