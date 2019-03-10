Janice Ann Givinski, 79, of McCullough, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Excela Health in Greensburg. She was born Nov. 14, 1939, in McCullough, to the late Daniel and Edith (Hizer) Gressman. She worked at the Giant Eagle in Harrison City for many years and was a longtime member of Penn-Zion Lutheran Church. Janice was the beloved spouse of the late Robert Lee for 52 years. She is survived by her four daughters, Denise (Buddy) Tanyer, of McCullough, Robin (Neil) Davies, of Plainfield, Ind., LeAnn (Scott) Novak, of Charlotte, N.C., and BobbiJo (Paul) Shifko, of Jeannette; four grandchildren, Christina (Marcus) Robb, Zachary (Whitney) Tanyer, Bryan (Emma Lontz) Davies and Sydney Shifko; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Laken, Ashton, Felix and Tristan; and two sisters, Virginia Rubright and Linda Hawes. She was preceded in death by siblings, John Gressman, Elaine Shray, Yvonne Kunkle, Donna McGahey and Judith Gressman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, at Penn-Zion Lutheran Church, Harrison City, with Pastor Robert Steiner officiating. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Penn-Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 351, Harrison City, PA 15636. "I LOVE YOU MORE!"