Janice A. McQuiston, 76, of Porter Road, Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 26, 2020, in The Grove at Greenville following an extended illness. She was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of John and Adelia (Deutenberg) Mehring. She was a 1961 graduate of Brentwood High School, Pittsburgh. She married Russell McQuiston, who survives, on Sept. 23, 1967. She was employed as a secretary in the Psychology Department at the University of Pittsburgh for 10 years. While raising her family, she served the community as a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout leader, a hockey mom, a parent volunteer with the Buhl Mermaid Swim Club, and a volunteer at St. Paul's. Later, she was employed as a secretary at Ridgewood at St. Paul's for 10 years until she retired. In addition to Mr. McQuiston, she is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Callihan and her husband, Michael, of Purcellville, Va., and Elizabeth Ansell and her husband, Brian, of Shawnee, Kan.; a son, Andrew McQuiston and his wife, Emily, of Cary, N.C.; a brother, Homer Mehring and his wife, Barbara, of Pittsburgh; and nine grandchildren, Mary Callihan, Thomas Callihan, Megan Callihan, Philip Callihan, Gwen Ansell, Gavin Ansell, Alena McQuiston, Liliana McQuiston, and June McQuiston. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at LOUTZENHISER-RANDALL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, Pa. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Sue Nageotte, pastor of Jamestown Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pittsburgh.