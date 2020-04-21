|
Janice Elizabeth Brown passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. Born May 18, 1937, in Natrona Heights, she spent most of her life raising her family in New Kensington. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard "Dick" Brown; her grandson, Austin Wolfe; her brother, Alan Robinson; sister, Joy Kerr; and her parents, Milton and Mable Jean Robinson. She is survived by her three children, Timothy (Monique) Brown, of Alpharetta, Ga., Sharon Wolfe, of Delray Beach, Fla., and David Brown, of Glen Allen, Va.; as well as her grandchildren, Zachary Brown, Joshua Brown, Tori Brown, Abbie Wolfe, Margot Brown, Ramsey Brown and Jennings Brown; and her sister, Wendy Robinson Ezatoff. Janice graduated from Slippery Rock College and pursued her career as a science teacher at Arnold Junior High School and Ridge Ave Junior for over 30 years. She was also involved in The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, which promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. She enjoyed her bridge games with her many friends and loved her Zumba classes at the local gym. She never missed a football game when Dick was a coach, and her two sons played both high school and college football. They travelled to all sporting events, often taking their dog Rusty with them, as Janice needed a distraction from watching her sons play an arduous sport. Upon retirement, Janice and Dick purchased a condo in Boynton Beach, Fla., which allowed them to visit their children and grandchildren more easily. They often travelled with family and friends and were able to enjoy their retirement taking cruises and guided tours throughout the country. Janice will be greatly missed by many, but due to the current restrictions on travel, a memorial service in New Kensington will be held at some point in the summer.