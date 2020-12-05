1/1
Janice I. Keefer
1946 - 2020
Janice Ilene (Kiehl) Keefer, 74, of Trafford, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Janice was born Oct. 12, 1946, the daughter of the late Clyde and Evelyn (Miller) Kiehl. Janice was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Trafford, and was a former lunch aide for the Trafford Middle/Elementary School. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest W. Keefer, and her son, Gregory Keefer. Janice is survived by her children, Robert Keefer (Cindy) and Amy Keefer (fiance Anthony Ward); and her grandchildren, Manny, Miguel, Anthony, Joshua and Zachary. Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, with Pastor Justin Judy officiating. Burial will be private in the Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 407 Duquesne Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
