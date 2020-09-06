1/1
Janice L. Dominici
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Lorraine Dominici, 74, of Natrona, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in her home. She was born Dec. 8, 1945, in New Kensington, to the late Julius and Linda Ficerai Dominici, and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, St. Joseph Church, Natrona. Janice was a loving mother, animal lover and avid gardener. Survivors are her two daughters, Gwendolyn Kobzi St. Clair (Eric Johnson), of New Brighton, and Gretchen Lynn Provost, of Natrona Heights; and her son, David Anthony Kobzi, of White Lake, Mich.; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol (Bill) Reese, of Leechburg; niece, Michelle Meade; and nephew, Peter Dominici; also, significant other, Conrad Zylinski. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Peter and Joseph Dominici. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pitttsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Guardian Angels Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. All current covid-19 restrictions apply. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved