Janice Lorraine Dominici, 74, of Natrona, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in her home. She was born Dec. 8, 1945, in New Kensington, to the late Julius and Linda Ficerai Dominici, and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, St. Joseph Church, Natrona. Janice was a loving mother, animal lover and avid gardener. Survivors are her two daughters, Gwendolyn Kobzi St. Clair (Eric Johnson), of New Brighton, and Gretchen Lynn Provost, of Natrona Heights; and her son, David Anthony Kobzi, of White Lake, Mich.; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol (Bill) Reese, of Leechburg; niece, Michelle Meade; and nephew, Peter Dominici; also, significant other, Conrad Zylinski. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Peter and Joseph Dominici. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pitttsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Guardian Angels Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. All current covid-19 restrictions apply. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
