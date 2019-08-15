|
|
Janice L. (Cortese) Frye, 67, of Greensburg, formerly of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 16, 1951, in Greensburg, and was the daughter of the late Philip and Gloria (Fassen) Cortese. Janice is survived by her son, Daniel Frye, of New Jersey; as well as her sister, Joyce (Jeff) Wright, of Irwin; and brothers, Philip (Cindy) Cortese, of Monessen, and Robbin Cortese, of North Huntingdon. Janice was predeceased by her brother, Calvin (Beverly) Cortese, of West Newton. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. Janice will be deeply missed by her dearest and longtime friend and caregiver, Jean Olsen (and family), of Latrobe. Janice graduated from McKeesport School of Nursing in 1973. She was a registered nurse at the former Monsour Medical Center, Jeannette, and Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Nursing was Jan's passion and she enjoyed being a caregiver to many during her career.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the funeral home, by Dr. Ronald Wakeman, of First Presbyterian Church of Irwin.
The family would like to extend to the staff of Twin Lakes Rehabilitation Center their deepest and most heartfelt love and gratitude for the wonderful care and friendship they gave to Janice while she was a resident there, as well as the kind compassion and generous spirit they all extended to the family during a truly difficult time. "Always, we will be grateful!" In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=16Y1GgWIlj1eH-2n4wC7jgQzMNDfonISlf6Y9mdo4fltKEEGNH_SKGbQZVwgnfV8l0cjvm&country.x=US&locale.x= or c/o Joyce Wright, 1618 Ninth Ave., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 15, 2019