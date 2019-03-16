Janice L. Hampton, 87, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. She was born March 15, 1931, in Bar Harbor, Maine, daughter of Walter and Amy Madeline Leland. She was a homemaker most of her life as her family grew in size and she and her husband moved from Nebraska to Western Pennsylvania. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the Ford City Public Library, as a librarian for the Greensburg YWCA and as a tutor for Westmoreland County Literacy Council. In addition to her husband, Chester Eugene Hampton, who died in 1984, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marguerite "Peggy" Carmen, in 1997. She is survived by sons, Mark Hampton and his wife, Cathy, of Aberdeen, Md., David Hampton, of Greensburg, and Matthew Hampton and his wife, Heather, of Greensburg; a daughter, Marian Hampton and her husband, Chris Zarganis, of Pittsburgh; and five grandchildren, Sarah and Riley Hampton and Brenna, Seth and Aidan Upholster.

There is no visitation. Janice's body was cremated and her ashes will be returned to Maine, as was her wish. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial donations be made in Janice's name to the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library or the YWCA Westmoreland County Literacy Program.