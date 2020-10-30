1/1
Janice L. Harvey
1955 - 2020
Janice L. Harvey, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully at her home, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was born Aug. 9, 1955, to the late Edward and Norma (Keefer) Harvey. Jan loved the outdoors, gardening, cooking for her family, reading, Judge Judy and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a free spirit whose smile and laugh could light up any room. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and nephew, Bonnie and Chris Kimmel. Jan is survived by her two children, Wendy Yurko (Byron Grogan) and Dave Yurko Jr. (Trisha); three grandchildren, Jacob, Ava and Alexa Yurko, who were her whole life; two sisters, Mona Trout (Hurley) and Robin Welc (Brian); her two loyal and loving dogs, Axel and Bodie, who never left her side; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jan's family is eternally grateful to Jerry Gera and their Dad/Pap Dave Yurko Sr. for the love and support given to their Mom/Gramma. Per Jan's wishes, there will be no viewing. A semi-private church service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Christ United Methodist Church, Youngwood, with the Rev. Robert W. Green officiating. JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt is handling all funeral arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Service
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
