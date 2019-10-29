|
Janice (Kregar) Lewis-Lavine, 86 of Murrysville, formerly of Wilkinsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Jan battled dementia until her calling. She was the beloved wife of the late Ellwood H. Lewis and the late James M. Lavine; loving mother of Susan (Wayne) Sloan, Scott (Lisa) Lewis and Shawn (Deborah) Lewis; cherished grandmother of Rachel, Ryan (Lauren), Katherine (Frank), Warren, Allison (Emmanuel), Zackery and Scott (Amy); and proud great-grandmother of Adalyn, Eleanor and James. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward R. and Vera (Samuel) Kregar; brother, Samuel (surviving wife Rhoda) Kregar; and sister, Ann (Donald) Keller. Jan was born to be a caregiver both as a pre-school and elementary school teacher and by being a caregiver for two spouses and a dear friend until each of their departures from life. She also loved growing flowers and bird watching in her garden.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of blessing service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessings in a Backpack at PO Box 14296, Plum, PA 15239. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2019