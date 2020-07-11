Janine Pagano, 96, of Ashland, Ohio, formerly of New Kensington, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, University Hospital, Ashland, Ohio. She was born Jan. 12, 1924, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Cirino) Yannuzzo. She was married to the late Joseph M. Pagano, who passed away in 1999. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carmen V. Pagano; a grandson, Nicholas Pagano; three brothers, Alfonse, Joseph and Marion Yannuzzo; and a sister, Helen Esasky. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and Addolorata Society of the church. She enjoyed and was proud to work for the City of New Kensington, as a bookkeeper in the City Treasurers office. Mrs. Pagano was always involved in all of her childrens activities and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to all, but especially to her deceased grandson, Nicholas. She was survived by a daughter, Verna (Donald) Ross, of Bridgeport, W.Va.; son, Ronald (Karla) Pagano, of Ashland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Ashley (Rick) Rodriguez, Lori (Bruce) King, Jeffrey Ross, Carrin (Stanley) Gorski, and Theresa (Justin) Dible; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 until 10:30 a.m., at which time prayers of transfer will take place in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in Janines memory to the Hattie Larlham Foundation, 9772 Diagonal Road, Mantua, OH 44255. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
.