1/1
Janine Pagano
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janine Pagano, 96, of Ashland, Ohio, formerly of New Kensington, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, University Hospital, Ashland, Ohio. She was born Jan. 12, 1924, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Cirino) Yannuzzo. She was married to the late Joseph M. Pagano, who passed away in 1999. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carmen V. Pagano; a grandson, Nicholas Pagano; three brothers, Alfonse, Joseph and Marion Yannuzzo; and a sister, Helen Esasky. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and Addolorata Society of the church. She enjoyed and was proud to work for the City of New Kensington, as a bookkeeper in the City Treasurers office. Mrs. Pagano was always involved in all of her childrens activities and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to all, but especially to her deceased grandson, Nicholas. She was survived by a daughter, Verna (Donald) Ross, of Bridgeport, W.Va.; son, Ronald (Karla) Pagano, of Ashland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Ashley (Rick) Rodriguez, Lori (Bruce) King, Jeffrey Ross, Carrin (Stanley) Gorski, and Theresa (Justin) Dible; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 until 10:30 a.m., at which time prayers of transfer will take place in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in Janines memory to the Hattie Larlham Foundation, 9772 Diagonal Road, Mantua, OH 44255. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
7243371212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved