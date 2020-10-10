1/1
Jason A. Nicholson
1982 - 2020
Jason A. Nicholson, 37, of Everson, died Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital. He was born Oct. 22, 1982, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Robert A. and Mary E. "Liz" Conners Nicholson, of Normalville. Jason was a graduate of Connellsville High School and a veteran of the Army. He was employed at Duraloy in Scottdale. He was a member of the Bridgeport Sportsmen Club and the Everson VFW. Among his many interests, Jason had a passion for gardening, his apple orchard, and beekeeping, and he greatly enjoyed the Garden Club on Facebook. Jason also brewed his own beer and was well known for his Chili Beer, for which he won awards. He was an avid bow and gun hunter. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Melisa Prinkey Nicholson; his children, Alana, Pearin, Phoenix and Flynn Nicholson; one sister, Terra Bennett, of Pittsburgh; one brother, Patrick T. Nicholson, of Broadford; his paternal grandparents, Homer and Evelyn Nicholson; an uncle, Dennis Conners, of Bear Rocks; and numerous cousins of the Nicholson family. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Irma Conners; and an uncle, Robert Conners. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Chris Stillwell officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 10, 2020.
