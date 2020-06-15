Jason F. Kukonik
Jason F. Kukonik, 51, of West Newton, died Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born June 30, 1968, in Virginia, a son of Ann (Giannamore) Kukonik Smouse and the late John J. Kukonik. Jason enjoyed the Renaissance Festival, bowling, and working in the yard. In addition to his mother, surviving are a daughter, Alyssa Kukonik; sisters and brother, Diane Montini and husband, Jim, Daneen Joseph and husband, Mark, John Kukonik and Mary Beth, Dawn Koch and husband, Bob, and Dana Kudnik and husband, Mike; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Amy Konecny. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Smouse. There will be no public visitation. Friends may attend a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie. Church directives require that masks be worn and seating is set up for social distancing. Arrangements were entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 15, 2020.
