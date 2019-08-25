|
|
Jason Lee Holmes, 37, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He was born March 26, 1982, in Greensburg, a son of Jesse "Pete" Holmes and Denise Holmes, of Jeannette. He was a veteran of the Army. He was preceded in death by a son, Blake Holmes; grandfather, Jesse Holmes; father-in-law, Frank Mangan; and a cousin, Chuckie Morris. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cara Portser Holmes; and a daughter, Vera Holmes, both of Jeannette; sister, Mandy Elm and husband, John, of Pittsburgh; grandmother, Barbara "Mauw-Mauw" Mangan, of Jeannette; two uncles. Mike "Morrie" Mangan, of Jeannette, and Pat Mangan and wife, Christine, of Douglasville; mother- and father-in-law, William and Denise Portser, of Jeannette; his best friend and surrogate father, Harry Leonard, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. Interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019