Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason L. Holmes


1982 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason L. Holmes Obituary
Jason Lee Holmes, 37, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He was born March 26, 1982, in Greensburg, a son of Jesse "Pete" Holmes and Denise Holmes, of Jeannette. He was a veteran of the Army. He was preceded in death by a son, Blake Holmes; grandfather, Jesse Holmes; father-in-law, Frank Mangan; and a cousin, Chuckie Morris. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cara Portser Holmes; and a daughter, Vera Holmes, both of Jeannette; sister, Mandy Elm and husband, John, of Pittsburgh; grandmother, Barbara "Mauw-Mauw" Mangan, of Jeannette; two uncles. Mike "Morrie" Mangan, of Jeannette, and Pat Mangan and wife, Christine, of Douglasville; mother- and father-in-law, William and Denise Portser, of Jeannette; his best friend and surrogate father, Harry Leonard, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. Interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now