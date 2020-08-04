1/1
Jason M. Schwartz
1990 - 2020
{ "" }
Jason Michael Schwartz, 30, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Jason was born Jan. 25, 1990, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Mark and Kimberly (Rush) Schwartz, of Tarrs. Jason was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 2008 and earned his bachelor of science degree in technology education at California University in 2012. Jason was a handsome, bright, caring young man who had a knack for fixing anything mechanical and figuring things out. He loved the outdoors, including fishing and hunting. Jason will be sadly missed by his loving family, his parents, Mark and Kimberly (Rush) Schwartz; his brother, Jeremy C. Schwartz and his fiancee, Alexandria Cremeans; his maternal grandparents, Roger C. And Virginia (Klug) Rush; his paternal grandparents, Larry and Patricia (Newcomer) Schwartz; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Roy Butt officiating. Memorials may be offered to the Owensdale United Methodist Church in Jasons memory. Love Lasts Forever!



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
AUG
5
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
I’m so truly deeply sorry for your loss. You don’t know me but I worked with Jason at Cenvo. She was such a sweet young man and very pleasant to be around. My heart truly is breaking.
Kelly Morris
Coworker
