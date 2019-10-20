Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Jason N. Skwara


Jason N. Skwara Obituary
Jason Nicholas Skwara, 35, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Oct. 10, 1984, in Latrobe, he was a son of Michael J. Skwara and Ruth Ann "Minnie" (Torba) Skwara, of Latrobe. Jason served in the Marine Corps. He enjoyed being outdoors, and playing the guitar and computer games. He loved to spend time with his brothers and his family. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank "Moldy" and Kathryn "Kay" Torba; and his paternal grandparents, Michael and Regina "Ginny" Skwara. In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by three brothers, Justin Skwara and his wife, Bethany, of Latrobe, Jeremy Skwara and his girlfriend, Hope Lentz, of Latrobe, and Jesse Skwara and his girlfriend, Rose Smith, of Greensburg; one nephew, Cyric Payne; he is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his close friend, Haley Wheelbarger.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
