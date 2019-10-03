Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica
300 Fraser Purchase Road
Latrobe, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Zollinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason R. Zollinger


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason R. Zollinger Obituary
Jason Robert Zollinger, 38, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. He was born July 28, 1981, in Jeannette, a son of Robert and Robin (Cook) Zollinger, both of Greensburg. Jason received a bachelor's in accounting from St. Vincent College and was a project manager for Bank of New York Mellon. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe. He was also a member of the Christ Life Leadership Team and the Men's Fellowship at Holy Family Church. Jason loved God, "Amen I say to you," coffee and dog training. He enjoyed motorcycling, bicycling, the outdoors, camping, a beautiful sunrise and sunset, and anything extreme. He treasured spending time with family and friends. Jason always helped others, even if they were strangers. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his partner and soul mate, Danielle Shoup and her son, Julien Goyal; his sister, Shyla McFarland and husband Colin, of Los Alamos, N.M.; his niece and goddaughter, Cora McFarland; John Cook, of Greensburg; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dog, Rusty.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now