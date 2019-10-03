|
Jason Robert Zollinger, 38, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. He was born July 28, 1981, in Jeannette, a son of Robert and Robin (Cook) Zollinger, both of Greensburg. Jason received a bachelor's in accounting from St. Vincent College and was a project manager for Bank of New York Mellon. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe. He was also a member of the Christ Life Leadership Team and the Men's Fellowship at Holy Family Church. Jason loved God, "Amen I say to you," coffee and dog training. He enjoyed motorcycling, bicycling, the outdoors, camping, a beautiful sunrise and sunset, and anything extreme. He treasured spending time with family and friends. Jason always helped others, even if they were strangers. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his partner and soul mate, Danielle Shoup and her son, Julien Goyal; his sister, Shyla McFarland and husband Colin, of Los Alamos, N.M.; his niece and goddaughter, Cora McFarland; John Cook, of Greensburg; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dog, Rusty.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019