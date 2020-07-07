1/1
Jay A. Palmer
1955 - 2020
Jay Allen Palmer, 65, of Clarksville, Tenn., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 12, 1955, in Latrobe to Glenn Palmer and Rose Pallitta. Jay was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish and garden. Jay's memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Brenda Palmer, of Clarksville, Tenn.; son, Jesse Palmer, of Woodlawn, Tenn.; daughters, Jennifer Palmer, of Louisville, Tenn., Audrey Rose Palmer, of Clarksville, Tenn., Amanda Rytman, of Spring Green, Wis., and Anna Rytman, of Madisonville, Ky.; brothers, John E. Palmer, of Greensburg, and Donald M. Pallitta Jr; stepbrother, Scott Palmer (Cathy); stepsister, Alicia Palmer (Carlos Ortega); grandchildren, Aryana Palmer, Grace Palmer, Gunner Coleman, Kailey Hafert and Kaden Hafert; and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with his father, Glenn Palmer, he was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah J. Palmer. A memorial service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hecla Sportsmen's Club. Online condolences may be made at gatewayfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 7, 2020
I grew up with Jay, Debbie & John, they were our next door neighbors. My sisters & I have a lot great memories. Jay rest in peace. Condolences to the Palmer family. Cathy (Murray) Phillips
