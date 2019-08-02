Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Jay D. Zelezniak


1948 - 06
Jay David Zelezniak, 71, of Level Green, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born June 26, 1948, in Braddock, to the late Joseph and Margaret Rose (Moscovics) Zelezniak. Jay was an Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was in the Executive Protection Branch of the Secret Service and retired from ALCOA as Manager of Corporate Security. Jay was an active member of Community United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and on the finance committee, and was an avid sports fan who loved his nieces and nephews. Jay is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. (Wensel) Zelezniak; brother and sisters, Joseph J. Zelezniak (Judith), Doreen Legge (late Reg), and Donna Burkett (Loren); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda Comito (John); and beloved nieces and nephews, Lisa Fleissner, Jonathan Zelezniak (Amanda), Brenda Harris (Ray), Walt Legge (Susan), Melissa Poling (Jeff), Taylor Burkett (Sarah), Jeff Comito, and their families.
There will be no immediate services. A memorial service with full military honors is being planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Community United Methodist Church, 3487 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642, or to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 2, 2019
