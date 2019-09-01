|
Jay David Zelezniak, 71, of Level Green, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born June 26, 1948 in Braddock, to the late Joseph and Margaret Rose (Moscovics) Zelezniak. Jay was an Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was in the Executive Protection Branch of the Secret Service and retired from ALCOA as manager of corporate security. Jay was an active member of Community United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and on the finance committee, and was an avid sports fan who loved his nieces and nephews. Jay is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. (Wensel) Zelezniak; brother and sisters, Joseph J. Zelezniak (Judith), Doreen Legge (late Reg), and Donna Burkett (Loren); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda Comito (John); and beloved nieces and nephews, Lisa Fleissner, Jonathan Zelezniak (Amanda), Brenda Harris (Ray), Walt Legge (Susan), Melissa Poling (Jeff), Taylor Burkett (Sarah), Jeff Comito, and their families.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service with full military honors at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Community United Methodist Church, 3487 Route 130, Irwin (Penn Township). PLEASE, NO FLOWERS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Community United Methodist Church, 3487 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642 or to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 1, 2019