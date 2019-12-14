|
|
Jay W. Bowman, 64, of Ruffsdale, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his residence. Jay was born Feb. 13, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late George Leroy and Mary Margaret (Sheetz) Bowman, who passed away in1982 and 1992 respectively. He married Patricia A. "Patty" (Miller) Bowman May 30, 1986. Jay was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He graduated from Hempfield High School, Class of 1973 and was proprietor of Jay's 31 Diner in Ruffsdale. Previously, he was owner/operator of Jay's Bar and Restaurant for 20 years in Yukon and PJ's Pizza and Subs in Scottdale. He was a member of the American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant, and the Vets Club of Wyano. Jay enjoyed cooking and riding his Harley. Jay will be sadly missed by his loving family; his wife of 33 years, Patricia A. "Patty" (Miller) Bowman; his two children, Diane J. Murphy, of Jeannette, and Jim H. Koshinsky and wife, Kelly, of Greensburg; his stepson, Eric D. Bowman, of Donora; his three grandchildren, Logan P. Murphy, Noah J. Koshinsky and Addison M. Koshinsky; his three siblings, Janice Chearney and husband, Jim, and Marilyn Bungard and husband, Ronald, all of Phoenix, Ariz., and Donald Dean Bowman Sr. and wife, Norma, of Hunker; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet dog, Shelby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George R. Bowman; and his sister, Carol Mitchell.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, (724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Bill "Smokey" Baird officiating. Chapel committal service and interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 14, 2019