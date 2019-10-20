Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Jay Street
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Jay W. Street


1956 - 05
Jay W. Street Obituary
Jay William Street, 63, of McKeesport, formerly of Elizabeth Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was born May 31, 1956, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late George and Audrey (Beard) Street. Jay was office manager for John Haughey and Sons Plumbing, McKeesport, and was a 1974 graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School. He is survived by his brother, George D. (Kathleen) Street, of Elizabeth Township; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Street, who passed away May 5, 2015; and sister, Gail Kasel, who passed away July 5, 2019.
Friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2019
