Jaye Ann Demczyk, 73, of West Newton, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 28, 1947, in Glen Cove, N.Y., daughter of the late Stanley and Ella (Stulock) Fedrow. Together with her husband, Joe, she was the owner and operator of Demczyk Distributing. Jaye loved dogs, children, books, cooking, cleaning, good movies and good food. She never put herself before her family and helped anyone who needed it. Jaye was Catholic by faith and believed in the power of prayer. Jaye's final farewell is that she is going with her beloved Joe, Jeff, and Rachel in heaven and she will smile. Jaye always said she "loved her family and they loved her, and it can't get better than that." Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Stacie Abbott; grandsons, Ross and Ryan Abbott; brother, Gary Fedrow and wife Linda; and nieces, Dr. Alison Fedrow and husband, Lt. Col. Frank Kostik, and their daughter, Gia, Abbey Fedrow and husband, Paul Vangura, and their son, Vincenzo, and Roxanne Fedrow and Paul Rubinstein. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Demczyk Jr; son, Jeffrey Paul Abbott; and granddaughter, Rachel Ann Abbott. Due to covid-19, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
