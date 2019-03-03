Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Jean A. Bodner


Jean A. Bodner Obituary
Jean Anna Bodner, 88, of Export, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was born June 22, 1930, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Hondula Lengel. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John F. Bodner, in 2009; and a sister, Margaret Krivijanski. She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Carlson and her husband, Keith; a grandson, Chris Carlson and his wife, Rebecca; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Busch. She is also survived by a sister, Marlene Jones, of New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a blessing service for Jean will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in Murrysville Cemetery.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 3, 2019
