Jean A. Brown, 69, of Greensburg, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Kane Community Living Centers. She was born March 23, 1950, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late William and Betty Walthour Brown. Jean enjoyed music, shopping and coloring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane L. Brown. She is survived by five siblings, William Brown Jr. (Carol) and Robert Brown, all of Greensburg, Debra Smith (Barry), of Sombra, Ontario, Canada, Cheryl McGuire (Patrick), of Acme, and Karen Brown, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Jean from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the time of services, at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Interment will follow in Harrold Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Greensburg.

Jean's family has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary