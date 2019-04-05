Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Brown


1950 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean A. Brown Obituary
Jean A. Brown, 69, of Greensburg, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Kane Community Living Centers. She was born March 23, 1950, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late William and Betty Walthour Brown. Jean enjoyed music, shopping and coloring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane L. Brown. She is survived by five siblings, William Brown Jr. (Carol) and Robert Brown, all of Greensburg, Debra Smith (Barry), of Sombra, Ontario, Canada, Cheryl McGuire (Patrick), of Acme, and Karen Brown, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Jean from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the time of services, at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Interment will follow in Harrold Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Greensburg.
Jean's family has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now