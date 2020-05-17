Jean A. (Espey) Milligan, 91, of Penn, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born April 25, 1929, in North Huntingdon, a daughter of the late George and Pearl (Lamison) Espey. Jean was a former private duty nurse's aide. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Milligan; a son, Wayne Miller; and sisters, Betty Detar and Gerry Kerlin. She is survived by her children, Karen Eckenrod, of Greensburg, Diane (Rich) Grzelewski, of Madison, and Carl Miller, of Penn; her sisters, Judy Espey and Nancy Espey, both of North Huntingdon, Donna Jeffrey, of Greensburg, and Carol Brown, of Hempfield Township; grandchildren, Chris (LeeAnne) Walko, Shawn Eckenrod, Eric Walko, Michelle (Dale) Morton, Ashley Miller (Mitch Ritter), Nadene (Mark) Patterson, Beth (John) Cooper, and Richie (Ashley) Grzelewski; great-grandchildren, Breana (Jake), Jason, Keegan, Brooklyn, Mason, William, Shayne, Violet, Jace, Samantha, and Alex; great-great-granddaughters, Alexis and Lora; also numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, services and interment will be private. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.