Jean Ahacic, 88, of Export, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born Oct. 12, 1931, in Slickville and was a daughter of the late Andrew and Juliana (Hanovich) Rasperger. Surviving are her loving children, Frank M. (Mary) Ahacic III, James A. (Lynn) Ahacic, Jeannine Skreppen and Cristine (Tony) Simonetti; cherished grandchildren, Christopher (Laura) Ahacic, Rachael (Joshua) Kostrzewa, Jonathan Ahacic, and Nicole and Evan Simonetti; siblings, Andrew Rasperger and Edith Hollick; and adored great-grandchildren, Lily and Adelynn Kostrzewa. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Frank M. Ahacic Jr.; and siblings, Anne Rasperger, Mildred Valent, Julia Danesi, Mary Tagliati, Frances Krall, Helen Davis and William Rasperger. Jean enjoyed cooking and baking and was a devout Catholic who loved our Lord Jesus and the Virgin Mary. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Church, Export, where she was a member of the Queen of Peace prayer group, Franciscans, and the Altar Rosary Society. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC. (Face masks required.) A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John the Baptist de la Salle Church, Delmont. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank or Delmont Meals on Wheels. For directions, to order flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 8, 2020.