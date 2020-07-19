1/
Jean Bendl
1920 - 2020
Jean (Showalter) Bendl, 99, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center. Born July 21, 1920, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Maurice A. Showalter and Ethel (Weaver) Showalter. Jean was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Dr. Ronald Vittone's office. She enjoyed playing cards and working crossword puzzles, and she loved music, especially songs by Frank Sinatra. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob R. Bendl; and a sister, Edith S. Murray Johnson. Jean is survived by one son, David M. Bendl, of Golden, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
