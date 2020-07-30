Jean Craig Miller, 93, of Hunker, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Dec. 3, 1926, in Acme, the daughter of the late Harry Craig and Anna Keefer Craig. Jean was a graduate of Hurst High School. She was a dedicated and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was devoted to God, her family and community. As an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hunker, Jean served as a women's group member and officer, Sunday school teacher and choir member. While raising her children, she volunteered in the PTA and American Field Service. Jean was a longtime volunteer at Westmoreland Manor and served as a Hunker poll worker. She traveled extensively with her husband to all 50 states and all continents. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harry "Jack" Miller, in 2015; grandson, Brian Yezek; sons-in-law Harry Kloshen and Robert Nicodemus; and siblings, Denver Craig, Geneva Markle, Betty Stairs, Samuel Craig and Hallie Kissell. Jean is survived by her daughters, Beverly Kloshen, of Plum, Barbara Baker (Donald), of Mt. Pleasant, Bonnie Nicodemus, of Stahlstown, Betty Yezek (Barry), of Mt. Pleasant, Brenda DeCecco (Thomas), of Greensburg, Bobbie Santavy (David), of Greensburg, and son, Barry Miller, of Hunker. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Betty Ann Craig, and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hunker. Please visit Jean's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com
to sign our guestbook and add memorial photos. Richard Rega, funeral director.