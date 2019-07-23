Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Jean C. Spillers


1934 - 2019
Jean C. Spillers Obituary
Jean C. Spillers, 84, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born Oct. 5, 1934, in Dickerson Run, Pa., daughter of the late Howard L. and Ursula (Baldwin) Cumberland. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Zubasic. Prior to retirement, Jean was a coordinator of activities at St. Andrews Nursing Home, in Indiana County, which she enjoyed very much. She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald P. Spillers; her two children, Jill (Bill Mountan) Spillers, of Irwin, and Stephen (Jennifer) Spillers, of Lancaster, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Alyssa Mountan, Olivia Spillers, Caleb Spillers, Ben Spillers and Emma Spillers. She is also survived by two sisters, Nancy McKenna, of Delmont, and Ruth Wick, of Murrysville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with Pastor Richard Phipps officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank or the in Jean's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 23 to July 24, 2019
