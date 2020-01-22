|
Jean E. Fitzpatrick, 94, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born June 8, 1925, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late D.J. and Elizabeth Biddlestone Roderick. Jean enjoyed golfing, traveling, cooking and pinochle, and was a lifelong bridge player. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, baby boy Fitzpatrick; great-granddaughter, Chloe; sister, Doris McDonough; and niece and nephews, Betsy, David and Kevin. She is survived by three sons, William (Donna), Jack (JoAnn), and Tom (Kathy); five grandchildren, Scott Fitzpatrick (Tammy), Kim McGauley (Eric), Meghan Fitzpatrick (James Lynch), Erin Fitzpatrick (Jeff Dyke), and Katelyn Brady (Tim); 12 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Haleigh, Aubrianna, Chase, Chyler, Grady, Brinley, Kiera, Aubrey, Samuel, William and James; nieces and nephews, K.D., Margie, Judy, John and Mike, Patty, Sue, and Mark; special friends, Cecelia, Danny, and Kylie Sedlock.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 pm. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, with additional visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to a pet . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 30, 2020