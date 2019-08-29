|
Jean E. (Koloski) Glass, 87, of Greensburg, formerly of North Versailles, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was born April 27, 1932, in Trafford, a daughter of the late Henry and Jennie (Lorenz) Koloski, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Glass Jr., and a sister, Marge (the late John) Bianchi. Jean was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. She is survived by her sons, Ronald C. (Chris) Glass, of Edgewood, Md., and David L. (Vickie) Glass, of Greensburg; her grandchildren, Andy Glass, Lauren (Michael) Schwartz, Katie Moore, Marisa (Desmond) Connolly, Derek Glass, Thomas Umphlett and Christine (Aaron) Patton; 11 great-grandchildren; and three nephews, a niece and a cousin, Eugene Cawoski.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a funeral service will be held Saturday. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
