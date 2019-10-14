|
Jean E. (Frankenburg) Hamilton, 91, of Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 16, 1927, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late George and Ethel S. Cunningham Frankenburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter William Hamilton; and her four siblings. She is survived by her two children, Lynn Martin, with whom she resided, and Mark Hamilton (Kathy), of Perryopolis; two grandchildren, Christopher Martin (Nicole) and Heather Hamilton; three great grandchildren, Christopher, Gabrielle and Becca Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Honoring Jean's request, there will be no public viewing or services. Jean's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
The family would like to thank the staff of Suncrest Hospice and sitters Nancy, Vikki and Kathy for their loving and compassionate care during Jean's illness. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 14, 2019