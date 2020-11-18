Jean E. (Sines) Mosley, 93, of Irwin, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was born Feb. 12, 1927, in Irwin, to the late George and Ethel (Kellner) Sines. Jean owned and operated both a salon and Jean's Dress Shop for many years in Irwin. She had also worked with both David's Bridal and Alfred Angelo. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Irvin H. "Bud" Mosley Jr.; and a brother, Curtis (Mary) Sines. She is survived by nieces, Mary Jean McKinnon and Shirley Sines; close friends, Beverly Hahn and Linda Mikosky; and dedicated caregivers, Ginny, Janet, Erin, Bridget, Mary, Judy, Sandy and Alisha. Special thanks are given to Dr. Kevin Wong. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Face masks will be required. Interment will be private. PLEASE DO NOT SEND FLOWERS DUE TO ALLERGIES. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
