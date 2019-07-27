Home

Jean E. Rossi


1933 - 03
Jean E. Rossi Obituary
Jean E. Rossi, 86, of Greensburg, loving wife and mother, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born March 13, 1933, in Pitcairn, a daughter of the late William F. and Ruth (Jae) Rogers. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. She was a gourmet cook, a skilled seamstress, enjoyed music and was a talented organist. Jean was a faithful servant of the Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Paul Rossi, March 8, 2006; a sister, Lorraine Scarton; a brother, Charles Rogers; and her twin brother, Glenn Rogers. She is survived by her son, John David Rossi, of Phoenix, Ariz.; her sister, Shirley Kemerer, of Delmont; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 131 E. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 27 to July 28, 2019
