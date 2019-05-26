Jean Frances Ramaley, 83, of New Alexandria, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Latrobe Hospital. Jean was born Oct. 12, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Antoin and Helen Berger. She was an outstanding cook at Manito Golf Course for many years. For a long time, Jean was a part of the Ladies Auxiliary for New Alexandria Fireman. In her spare time, she enjoyed visiting the Florida beaches, getting pedicures, getting her hair done, playing cards with her grandchildren, playing with her grand-puppies, doing crosswords, having family get-togethers, and she LOVED watching a good movie on LMN. Even more so, her biggest passion was cooking and baking, and she was by far the best at it. But the biggest part of her heart was saved for her family. She had an unshakable belief in love for her children, and tremendous pride in her three grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren. These are the little things she cherished the most. Above all, was her abiding love and devotion for her husband, Walter. Jean was looking forward to beginning a new chapter in her life, moving in with and spending time with her son, Lee. There was a certain loving care she gave her family and friends. She let you know, even on your worst days, that things were going to be okay. She was good with people and she knew how to care for them, and she always knew what to say. She put everybody before herself and that's exactly how she wanted it. Her smile, laugh and wave is going to be missed by many in the small town of New Alexandria, but don't worry, she is up there waving from Heaven. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ramaley; daughter, Jenene Bowman-Ramaley; sister, Helen Drylie; and her brother, Anthony Berger. Jean is survived by her son, Lee Ramaley, and his girlfriend, Carla Mckee; sister-in-law, Terri Berger; son-in-law, Paul Bowman; nephew, Jeremy Nichols and his wife, Denise; aunt, Eileen Mull; grandson, Tyler; granddaughter, Amanda and her husband, John, Krista and her husband, Kyle; and her three great-grandchildren, Carissa, Abigail and Aubree.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, corner of Church and Washington St., New Alexandria. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the funeral home.

Please direct any donations to P. David Newhouse Funeral Home for costs of final arrangements. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 26 to May 27, 2019