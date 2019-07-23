Home

Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Jean L. Causer


1955 - 09
Jean L. Causer Obituary
Jean Louise Bonnet Causer, born Sept. 22, 1955, in McKeesport, died unexpectedly at home in Crownsville, Md., on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Barbara and George Bonnet. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jack "Kep" Causer; sisters, Ann (Tim) Ginnevan, of North Huntingdon, and Carol (Jayme) Burgman of White Oak; brother-in-law, Bob (Diane) Causer, of Frederick, Md.; two nieces, three nephews, and five great-nieces and -nephews. After graduation from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, Jean married her high school sweetheart. The couple moved to Maryland, where Jean was a government contracts administrator and lovingly cared for many precious pets over the years.
Services were held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. Arrangements by STRIFFLER'S OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412.678-6177.
To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 23, 2019
