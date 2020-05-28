Jean L. Downs
1934 - 2020
Jean L. Downs, 86, of Jeannette, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born May 20, 1934, in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late Raymond Z. and Ellen May (Brown) Korody. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. "JR" Downs; a daughter, Janice Lynne Downs; and daughter-in-law Michele Downs. Jean worked as a music teacher for Latrobe School District and St. Edward School, as well as a substitute teacher all over Westmoreland County, and was the owner of Arlington Foods and Jeans Supermarket. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, where she was also the choir director for many years, Business and Professional Women and React Club, and loved to play bingo. Jean is survived by her children, James R. Downs II, of Jeannette, John R. Downs, of Georgia, Jeffrey R. Downs and his wife, Tonia, of Murrysville, Jay R. Downs (Sara Halo), of Jeannette, and Jean L. Downs, of Greensburg; and five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Sierra, Ryan, Kevan and Alissa. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Due to current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding in this matter. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at a time to be announced in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.
