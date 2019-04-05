Jean M. Barr, 87, a longtime resident of Scottdale, died Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019, at Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant. She was born March 10, 1932, in Pitcairn, the daughter of the late Leroy E. and Mabel Mull McCauley, who died April 9, 1979 and Nov. 13, 2005, respectively. Jean was associated with the Boy Scouts of America, Pack No. 150 for over 17 years. Jean leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted family, her son, Mark W. Barr and wife, Karen, of Scottdale; her daughter, Jamie L. Walsh and husband, Eamonn, of Scottdale; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, grandson, Jason Barr and wife, Julie, and great-grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Barr, granddaughter, Laurie Beth Barr Wallace and husband, Shane, and great-grandchildren, Lily and Lucian Wallace, and grandson, Oliver James Walsh. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Barr, who died Nov. 17, 1987.

Honoring Jean's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Private entombment will be next to her late husband, Jim, in Greeridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

