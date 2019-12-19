|
|
Jean M. Henrie, 86, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 16, 1933, in Hecla, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Barron) Malinish. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by the Senior Citizens Gift Shop, Greensburg. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Youngwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. "Jack" Henrie; her son, John William Henrie Jr.; three brothers, James, George and John Malinish; and her sister, Ann Adams. She is survived by her sister, Mary Aston, of New Stanton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Robert Moffat officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019